Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Americas Data Center Colocation Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 11.78 billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Americas data center colocation market report.
The Americas data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2.67% during the period 2020-2026.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The data center colocation market in the Americas is an attractive market, with data centers offering a higher return on investment (ROI) than other commercial and industrial properties. In 2020, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, there was considerable growth in demand for data centers. The demand for colocation services led to strong utilization of existing data center space and drove revenues of service providers in 2020.
- In 2020, there were several land acquisitions by global and local data center colocation service providers for the development of new data center facilities. Few companies acquired buildings to convert them into data center facilities. Although traditional brick-and-mortar facilities are likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.
- Enterprise investment in data center facilities will continue to decline because of budget and time constraints in developing and operating data centers. This will, in turn, grow the demand for colocation services in the market. However, hyperscale self-built facilities by operators such as Facebook, Microsoft, Google, and Apple will be a drawback for wholesale colocation growth.
- Latin America is experiencing strong growth in greenfield construction. This will bring significant revenue opportunities for contractors and subcontractors operating in the market. Among Latin American countries, Brazil is a major contributor to the market investments, followed by Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and El Salvador. Countries such as Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, the Caribbean, and Bolivia are expected to make significant contributions to the market in the upcoming years.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2020-2026
- Market Size & Forecast by Area|2020-2026
- Market Size & Forecast by Power Capacity | 2020-2026
- Market Size & Forecast by Colocation Revenue|2020-2026
- Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by colocation services, infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standard, and geography
- Competitive Landscape - 10 prominent data center colocation providers, 35 other prominent data center colocation providers, and 9 new entrants
Americas Data Center Colocation Market - Vendor Landscape
Increasing interest in colocation providers for the development of modular data center space will tap to the market opportunities in developing countries. Mega data center projects are identifying difficult-to-get approvals in the use of water to cool down facilities. This is prompting operators and vendors to collaborate and develop systems that can save up to 50% of water consumption in data centers. Moreover, submarine cable investments will improve in-land connectivity and reduce latency, thereby boosting the market growth in the Americas. The demand for data centers grew significantly due to the pandemic, with most of the region's workforce shifting to remote working. The demand for colocation services led to strong utilization of existing data center space and drove revenues of service providers in 2020. The Americas data center colocation market is also witnessing increasing investments from operators through mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures. For instance, some of the notable partnerships witnessed were the acquisition of Ascenty by Digital Realty in November 2020 and Switch acquiring Data Foundry in May 2021.
Americas Data Center Colocation Market by Colocation Services
- Retail Colocation
- Wholesale Colocation
Americas Data Center Colocation Market by Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Americas Data Center Colocation Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Power Distribution Units
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Americas Data Center Colocation Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers
- Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Techniques
- Air-Based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Americas Data Center Colocation Market by General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Americas Data Center Colocation Market by Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Americas Data Center Colocation Market by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Other Latin American Countries
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Growing hyperscale colocation developments
- Increasing adoption of Growing 5G & Edge Data Center Deployments
- Rising Acceptance of Innovative Data Center Technologies
- Growing Rack Power Density
Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers
- Compass Datacenters
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite Realty
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- NTT Global Data Centers
- QTS Realty Trust
- Switch
- Vantage Data Centers
Other Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers
- 365 Data Centers (Stonecourt Capital)
- Aligned
- American Tower
- Archer Datacenters
- Cologix
- Cyxtera Technologies
- DataBank
- DC BLOX
- DRFortress
- EdgeConneX (EQT Infrastructure)
- EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
- eStruxture Data Centers
- Fibre Centre
- Fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)
- Flexential
- GIGA Data Centers
- H5 Data Centers
- HostDime
- Iron Mountain
- KDC Real Estate Development & Investments
- Millicom (TIGO)
- ODATA
- Prime Data Centers
- Purecolo
- Quantico Data Center
- Sabey Data Centers
- Scala Data Centers
- Serverfarm
- Servpac
- STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
- Stream Data Centers
- T5 Data Centers
- TierPoint
- Urbacon Data Centre Solutions (UDCS)
- US Signal
New Entrants in Americas Data Center Colocation Market
- Cirrus Data Services
- CloudHQ
- EdgeMicro
- EdgeX Data Centers
- Element Critical
- Novva Data Centers
- PointOne
- Quantum Loophole
- Yondr
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
