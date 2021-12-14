

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data for October. The jobless rate is seen at 4.4 percent in three months to October, up from 4.3 percent in three months to September.



Ahead of the data, the pound advanced against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3213 against the greenback, 150.10 against the yen, 1.2194 against the franc and 0.8538 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



