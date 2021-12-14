Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri launches a private equity fund focusing on bioindustry - the fund is classified as dark green as it only makes sustainable investments

TAALERI PLC PRESS RELEASE 14 DECEMBER 2021 AT 9:15 (EET)



Taaleri launches a private equity fund focusing on bioindustry - the fund is classified as dark green as it only makes sustainable investments

The investment and asset manager Taaleri launches Taaleri Bioindustry I fund, which focuses on bioindustry. This is Europe's first private equity fund to focus purely on bioindustry projects. It is also one of Finland's first private equity funds to be classified as dark green, i.e. funds under Article 9 of the EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation. The fund only makes sustainable investments in projects that, for example, contribute substantially to climate change mitigation. The fund also reports extensively on the sustainability impact of its investments.

Taaleri Bioindustry I will invest in industrial-scale production facilities that can accelerate the scaling of bioindustry production. Products can be, for example, bio- and recycled fibers, organic fertilizers, functional biomaterials and recycled materials to replace virgin products.

"Bioindustry is a new, fast-growing market, and we see the potential for it as the next big field alongside renewable energy," says Tero Saarno, Director of Taaleri Bioindustry. "Investors are also very interested in an industry that offers effective and innovative solutions for sustainable development."

"Taaleri's vision is to be a Nordic pioneer in alternative investments focusing on sustainability. Our first bioindustry fund is a powerful step towards our vision," says Peter Ramsay, CEO of Taaleri Group.

Taaleri Bioindustry I is a closed-end private equity fund with a 10-year term and a target size of EUR 80 million. Taaleri will initially sell the fund to both international investors and large domestic institutional investors. The fund is also to be sold to other investors through Taaleri's partner Aktia after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals.

Taaleri Bioindustry I is one of Taaleri's private equity funds. Taaleri channels capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. Through our private equity funds, we create, for example, wind and solar power and affordable rental homes.





For more information, please contact:

Tero Saarno, Director, Bioindustry, +358 50 373 1923, tero.saarno@taaleri.com (mailto:tero.saarno@taaleri.com)



Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri's vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate, bioindustry and infrastructure businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.1 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com (http://www.taaleri.com)

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com