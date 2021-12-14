

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pest control firm Rentokil Initial Plc. (RTOKY.PK, RTO.L) announced Tuesday its agreement to acquire Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. for stock and cash. The deal values the entire share capital of Terminix at $6.7 billion, implying a value of $55.00 per share of Terminix common stock.



The acquisition value represents an aggregate consideration mix of 80% stock and 20% cash.



The transaction is expected to deliver mid-teens percent accretion to Rentokil Initial's earnings per share in the first full year post completion.



Both Rentokil Initial and Terminix also confirmed that current trading is in line with expectations.



Under the deal terms, Rentokil Initial will issue to Terminix shareholders at closing aggregate consideration comprised of approximately 643.29 million new Rentokil Initial shares and approximately US$1.3bn in cash.



The number of shares represents around 128.66 million American depository shares or ADSs.



The company said the per share price represents a premium of 47 percent over the closing price of Terminix common stock on December 13, being the last trading day prior to the announcement.



Terminix shareholders may elect to receive all cash or all stock consideration.



Following the deal, Terminix's existing shareholders will own around 26 percent of the combined Group.



Upon completion, the combined group will have around 56,000 colleagues serving around 4.9 million customers from 790 locations.



The Boards of Directors of both Terminix and Rentokil Initial have unanimously approved the deal and resolved to recommend that their respective shareholders vote in favour of it.



