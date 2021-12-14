Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Wichtige Zertifizierung öffnet das Tor zu den "großen Jungs"!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
14.12.2021 | 11:17
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OA Coffee AS announcement about the public offering of shares

The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn announced on 10
December 2021 the refusing of the application and the admission to trading of
OA Coffee AS shares on Multilateral Trading Facility First North operated by
Nasdaq Tallinn AS. The committee did not have sufficient assurance in ensuring
the fulfilment of reporting and transparency requirements by OA Coffee AS. 

OA Coffee AS is in the process of eliminating the deficiencies identified by
the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn in order to reapply
for the admission to trading of OA Coffee AS shares on First North (OA Coffee
AS intends to submit a new application in the course of 2022). Therefore, OA
Coffee AS will continue the public offering of shares and the shares can be
subscribed for until the end of the offering period until 16.00 on 15 December
2021. OA Coffee AS will announce the results of the public offering of shares
via announcement from the exchange and via its website
https://oa-coffee.com/tule-investoriks/ on 16 December 2021. 

If desired, investors can change or withdraw the submitted subscription orders
until the end of the offering period in accordance with the company description
(https://oa-coffee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/OA-Coffee-ettev%C3%B5tte-kirje
ldus.pdf).
Upon withdrawal of the subscription order, OA Coffee AS will reimburse the
subscription fee paid by the investor for the subscription of OA Coffee AS
shares. 

OA Coffee AS is a company established and incorporated in Estonia whose main
business activity is coffee roasting and retail and wholesale of coffee beans.
The revenue of OA Coffee AS in 2020 amounted to EUR 651,265 and its EBITDA was
EUR 23,128. 

For additional information please contact:

Taniel Vaaderpass
OA Coffee AS Management Board Member

Phone: +372 506 5654
Email: taniel@oa-coffee.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.