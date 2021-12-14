OA Coffee AS announcement about the public offering of shares

The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn announced on 10 December 2021 the refusing of the application and the admission to trading of OA Coffee AS shares on Multilateral Trading Facility First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS. The committee did not have sufficient assurance in ensuring the fulfilment of reporting and transparency requirements by OA Coffee AS. OA Coffee AS is in the process of eliminating the deficiencies identified by the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn in order to reapply for the admission to trading of OA Coffee AS shares on First North (OA Coffee AS intends to submit a new application in the course of 2022). Therefore, OA Coffee AS will continue the public offering of shares and the shares can be subscribed for until the end of the offering period until 16.00 on 15 December 2021. OA Coffee AS will announce the results of the public offering of shares via announcement from the exchange and via its website https://oa-coffee.com/tule-investoriks/ on 16 December 2021. If desired, investors can change or withdraw the submitted subscription orders until the end of the offering period in accordance with the company description (https://oa-coffee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/OA-Coffee-ettev%C3%B5tte-kirje ldus.pdf). Upon withdrawal of the subscription order, OA Coffee AS will reimburse the subscription fee paid by the investor for the subscription of OA Coffee AS shares. OA Coffee AS is a company established and incorporated in Estonia whose main business activity is coffee roasting and retail and wholesale of coffee beans. The revenue of OA Coffee AS in 2020 amounted to EUR 651,265 and its EBITDA was EUR 23,128. For additional information please contact: Taniel Vaaderpass OA Coffee AS Management Board Member Phone: +372 506 5654 Email: taniel@oa-coffee.com