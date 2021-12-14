

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer prices inflation accelerated in November, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.6 percent yearly in November, following a 1.8 percent increase in October.



The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components rose 1.7 percent yearly in November, following a 1.1 percent gain in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.4 percent in November, after a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, rose 2.6 percent annually in November, following a 1.8 percent growth in the prior month.



On a month-on-month basis, HICP gained 0.3 percent in November, after a 0.4 percent increase in the preceding month.



