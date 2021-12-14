Eagle Alpha Announces Release of 2021 Alternative Data Report: Year in Review

DUBLIN and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Alpha, the pioneer connecting the universe of alternative data, is excited to announce the release of the 2021 Alternative Data Report: A Year in Review.

As the leading aggregation platform and advisory for data buyers and data vendors, Eagle Alpha reports on the year of ongoing growth in data supply and continued adoption with a widening range of data consumers. Observations into 2021 trends and themes include growth in alternative data datasets by categories and regions, in-demand content including unprecedented regulator actions in the industry, ESG, supply-chain, China, adoption within private markets, corporate data monetization and evolution of alternative data aggregation to platform and data delivery-based hubs.

Another significant trend noted in Eagle Alpha's report is that of private markets using new data sources. Niall Hurley, CEO of Eagle Alpha said, "Whether it is private equity using alternative data for deal origination and due diligence or corporate insight teams using new data sources - the trend is very real and bodes well for the expanding opportunity set for us as an aggregator and our buyer and vendor clients."

Eagle Alpha's platform continues to evolve with a number of user features coming soon. For their data buyer clients they have an improved version of their API to access profile and deep dive compliance data on over 500 datasets within 1,600 datasets on platform. For their data vendor clients they continue to roll out new log-in features to help with buyer discovery and utilities to offer dataset insights.

Niall Hurley, CEO, said: "One must ask how long does it take to source, prioritize, and receive trial data to answer a research question or business need? Most importantly, conversion from trial is a key indicator to follow. With the amount of data supply it has arguably become easier to find the wrong data source. Our solutions are key to support these inefficiencies. There is still significant scope for buyers, aggregators and vendors to work together to improve efficiency in relation to industry standardization, like the FISD initiatives, which supports faster evaluation and compliance processes."

About Eagle Alpha

Established in 2012, Eagle Alpha is the pioneer connecting the universe of alternative data. We are the leading alternative data aggregation platform with supporting advisory services for data buyers and data vendors.

First adopted by alpha-seeking hedge funds over 10 years ago, alternative data is now being sought for use in the wider asset management space, as well as the private equity and corporate verticals.

Eagle Alpha was one of the first companies to recognize the value from these new data sources and has been investing in educating and connecting alternative data vendors and buyers since 2012, in the process building trusted relationships with both sides of this market.

As of December 2021, Eagle Alpha has profiled in excess of 1,600 datasets and provides annual solutions to data buyers and data vendors globally.

A unique breadth of datasets, knowledge of the industry and client relationships have cemented Eagle Alpha as the global leader and strategic partner in the data space. To learn more about Eagle Alpha's solutions for vendors and buyers visit www.eaglealpha.com.

Contact:

Ronit Koren, Chief Marketing Officer, Eagle Alpha

Niall Hurley, CEO of Eagle Alpha

E: ronit.koren@eaglealpha.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956994/Eagle_Alpha_Logo.jpg