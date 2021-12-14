TIFIN Expands Its Data and Investor Reach with Acquisition of Investors Alley Through Its Financial Answers Division

Addition of Investors Alley builds on momentum of recent acquisitions by Financial Answers of Stock News Network and Wealthpop; follows recently announced series C with strategic investors that include Hamilton Lane, JP Morgan, Morningstar and Broadridge

BOULDER, CO and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / TIFIN , a fintech platform using AI and investment-driven personalization to shape the future of investor experiences, announced its Financial Answers division has completed the acquisition of Investors Alley, Inc. A financial education platform which helps people understand investing, Investors Alley reaches more than 700,000 individual investors monthly.

TIFIN Founder and CEO, Vinay Nair, PhD

TIFIN uses machine learning and investment-driven personalization to shape the future of investor experience with a platform of intelligent products that recognize the uniqueness of each investor. Powered by an ecosystem of leaders in finance and technology, TIFIN builds next-gen products by combining investment intelligence, data science, and technology to make investing a more powerful driver of financial well-being.

TIFIN's FinancialAnswers.io launched in Q2 2021 with the mission of building a data platform for understanding the needs of individual investors. By using data on investor behavior from the companies it acquires, Financial Answers helps match individuals to investment managers and advisors that TIFIN works with.

"FinancialAnswers was set up to aggregate individual investors across financial media platforms in order to better connect them to advice and investments using our data and AI platform," explained TIFIN Founder & CEO Vinay Nair , PhD. "We are delighted to welcome the Investors Alley team to the TIFIN and Financial Answers family."

Financial Answers GM Ian Rosen , formerly CEO of Stocktwits and co-founder & CEO of Even Financial, added, "Investors Alley will complement our strategy of creating better experiences and outcomes for investors through data analysis and integration. With the capabilities across TIFIN, we can help match audiences of investors to the right investment products and advice."

About TIFIN

TIFIN an AI-powered fintech, leverages data science, investment intelligence, and technology to help deliver engaging and personalized investor experiences. By connecting individuals to advice and investments, TIFIN bridges the gap among retail investors, their trusted intermediaries, and asset managers.

Founded in late 2018 by Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to help make investing a powerful driver of financial well-being by eliminating frictions investors face. The firm's executive committee consists of Jack Swift, Anil Arora, and Sharon French in addition to Dr. Nair. Each member brings a diverse set of perspectives and proven experience across finance and technology.

TIFIN manages Magnifi , a search powered marketplace for investments; TIFIN WealthTech, a platform for advisors to use fintech for growth; Financial Answers , a platform of financial media assets and Distill , an intelligent Customer Data Platform.

CONTACT:

Kimberly Weinrick, TIFIN

kweinrick@tifin.com

917-224-5335

SOURCE: TIFIN

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/677436/TIFIN-Expands-Its-Data-and-Investor-Reach-with-Acquisition-of-Investors-Alley-Through-Its-Financial-Answers-Division