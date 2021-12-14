Anzeige
WKN: A3CSHQ ISIN: US02262M3088 Ticker-Symbol: 9ZT0 
Tradegate
14.12.21
20:11 Uhr
2,580 Euro
+0,440
+20,56 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ALZAMEND NEURO INC Chart 1 Jahr
ALZAMEND NEURO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5202,54020:13
Firmen im Artikel
ALZAMEND NEURO
ALZAMEND NEURO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALZAMEND NEURO INC2,580+20,56 %
EXICURE INC0,228-5,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.