

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) is up over 40% at $0.38 MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND) is up over 37% at $1.89 Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NES) is up over 25% at $2.27 Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN) is up over 11% at $2.67 Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) is up over 9% at $17.14 Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) is up over 9% at $16.00 Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is up over 5% at $66.75 DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is up over 5% at $2.76 1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) is up over 5% at $2.30



In the Red



Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) is down over 16% at $1.62 SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) is down over 11% at $1.53 Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) is down over 9% at $4.25 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is down over 6% at $3.57 East Stone Acquisition Corporation (ESSC) is down over 5% at $17.32 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is down over 5% at $0.39



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALZAMEND NEURO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de