Inhance Technologies, LLC: Inhance Technologies Acquires Advance Research Chemicals, Creating a Global Leader in Sustainable Specialty Chemicals and Materials Technologies

HOUSTON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhance Technologies, LLC ("Inhance Technologies" or "Company"), a leading international provider of sustainable polymer material science solutions and portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners ("Aurora"), today announced it has completed the acquisition of Advance Research Chemicals, Inc. ("ARC"), a world-class producer of specialty chemicals and materials used in a wide range of high-value applications. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With production facilities in the United States and Mexico, ARC supports many of the world's largest and most innovative companies with its customized solutions, including a large and growing library of high-purity products underpinned by proprietary processes developed over more than 30 years. ARC's unique ability to offer R&D, pilot, and commercial scale production allows the company to provide turnkey, tailored solutions for each of its customers. Serving mission-critical needs across a wide array of industries, including medical batteries, semiconductors, 3D printing, and pharmaceuticals, ARC has established itself as a reliable and innovative resource in the field of specialty chemicals and materials.

"ARC is a pioneer in their markets, and their highly complementary suite of solutions will add to our existing offerings as well as expand our geographic and industry reach," said Andrew Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inhance Technologies. "Together, we will be a global leader in sustainable specialty chemicals and materials technologies with unmatched R&D capabilities, technical knowhow, and geographic breadth. I look forward to working with the ARC team to continue innovating and using our combined technologies as a means to achieve a greener, more sustainable future."

"This transaction combines two true industry leaders, uniquely positioning the combined company to capitalize on its existing technologies and deliver a broader suite of innovative solutions to its customers around the globe," said Dr. Dayal Meshri, Founder and former Executive Chairman of ARC. "Inhance Technologies has established a well-deserved reputation as a trusted provider of sustainable material science solutions and is the right partner for ARC to accelerate adoption of its technologies to better serve its many market-leading customers."

"When we partnered with Inhance Technologies, we saw a unique opportunity to expand the application set for their proprietary technologies and develop new solutions for a broader range of industries. This transaction is a transformational step in realizing that opportunity," said Randy Moser, Partner at Aurora. "Leveraging the world-class capabilities of each company will spur even more technological advancements, durably accelerating Inhance Technologies' growth."

This is the second add-on acquisition that Inhance Technologies has made since the Company partnered with Aurora in 2018. During that time, Inhance Technologies has made significant investments to support its growth, including the opening of a new headquarters and Global Science and Technology Center in Houston, significantly expanding its facility in St. Louis, and developing multiple new, innovative technologies.

Robert W. Baird & Co. served as financial advisor and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor to Inhance Technologies.

About Inhance Technologies

Inhance Technologies is a global leading provider of polymer material science solutions. For more than 40 years, Inhance Technologies has been developing innovative technologies and solutions that enable new levels of product performance, while reducing environmental impact. With operations in the Americas, Australia and Europe, Inhance Technologies is transforming specialty plastics and chemicals on a global scale and in a wide range of industries, from consumer products to healthcare, industrial applications to agriculture. More information can be found at www.inhancetechnologies.com.

About Advance Research Chemicals

ARC is a world-class specialty chemicals and materials supplier, offering high-purity, tailored solutions, utilizing production facilities in the United States and Mexico. Many of the world's largest companies partner with ARC to develop performance-critical chemicals and materials that enable some of the world's most innovative products. ARC also provides private label manufacturing for the institutional and consumer hygiene markets. ARC serves a wide array of industries, including medical batteries, semiconductors, 3D printing, pharmaceuticals, automotive, textiles, and consumer packaged goods.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora is a leading private equity firm focused principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora's investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora, visit: www.auroracap.com.

Media Contacts

Inhance Technologies

Momotaz Rahman

Marketing Director

mrahman@inhancetechnologies.com

Aurora

Taylor Ingraham / Fred Schweinfurth

ASC Advisors

tingraham@ascadvisors.com / fschweinfurth@ascadvisors.com