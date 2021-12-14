Healthcare Simulation Market Size to Reach US$ 2.9 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Healthcare Simulation Market by Product Type (Patient Simulator [Low Fidelity, Medium Fidelity, and High Fidelity], Surgical Simulator [Technology-Based, Web-Based, and Computer-Based], and Ultrasound Simulator [Technology-Based, Web-Based, and Computer-Based]), by End-Use Type (Academic & Research Institute, Hospitals, and Ambulances), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's healthcare simulation market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Healthcare Simulation Market: Highlights

Healthcare simulation is a modern way to train healthcare professionals using cutting-edge educational technology. It's an artificial model that encompasses different man-made models to attain educational objectives through hands-on learning. The propelling factors for the market growth of healthcare simulation include continuous technological advancements, increasing concerns over patient safety, and increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments.

Over the last few years, healthcare simulation has become an established pre-requisite for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS). For a variety of surgical procedures, minimally invasive approaches are rapidly becoming the gold standard. Smaller incisions are used in these MIS treatments, resulting in a faster recovery time, which aids the overall market growth. Medical simulation systems, as well as standardized patient simulators, have seen fast expansion in recent years, owing to the increased technological advancements and their acceptance in the healthcare industry. Lack of capital, less time for simulation exercises, and a lack of management interest have been the major impediments for hospitals or healthcare institutions in implementing simulation products and services. There was a positive influence the COVID-pandemic of the overall healthcare industry and the healthcare simulation market as well. The global healthcare simulation market was valued at $1,440.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $2,925.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12% from 2021-2026.

Based on the product type, the healthcare simulation market has been segmented as patient simulators, surgical simulators, and ultrasound simulators. Patient simulators are further segmented as high fidelity, medium-fidelity, and low fidelity patient simulators. Patient simulators occupy major share of the healthcare simulation market, followed by surgical simulators and ultrasound simulators. Both, surgical and ultrasound simulators are further segmented into technology-based, web-based, and computer-based simulators. Among this additional classification of simulators, the technology-based surgical and ultrasound simulators accounted for the dominant market shares.

Similarly, based on the end-user type, the academic & research institute segment contributes to the major market share, followed by hospitals and ambulances.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for healthcare simulation, during the forecast period. This region has the presence of many major players such as CAE Inc., Laerdal Medical, Gaumard Scientific Company, and Nasco HealthCare, making the region the growth engine of the global healthcare simulation market. Most of the healthcare simulation providers have their presence in the region to address the requirements of the academic & research institutes and hospitals.

Europe and Asia-Pacific are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, driven by an expected rebound in healthcare simulator demand coupled with a paradigm shift from medical mannequins to high-fidelity simulators.

Key players in the healthcare simulation market are:

Laerdal Medical

Nasco Healthcare

CAE Inc.

3B Scientific

Scientific Gaumard Scientific Company Inc.

3D Systems

Intelligent Ultrasound

Limbs & Things.

Mentice

Surgical Science

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies global healthcare simulation market and has segmented the market in three ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the three ways in which the market is segmented:

Healthcare Simulation Market, by Product Type

Patient Simulators (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW

Low Fidelity Surgical Simulators (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



Medium Fidelity Surgical Simulators (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



High Fidelity Surgical Simulators (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Surgical Simulators (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Technology-Based Surgical Simulators (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



Computer-Based Surgical Simulators (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Model-Based Surgical Simulators (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Ultrasound Simulators (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Technology-Based Surgical Simulators (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



Computer-Based Surgical Simulators (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Model-Based Surgical Simulators (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Healthcare Simulation Market, by End-Use

Academic & Research Institute (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Hospitals (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Ambulances (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Healthcare Simulation Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , The UAE, and Others)

