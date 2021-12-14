EQS-News: Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hudson Becomes First Travel Retailer To Deploy Amazon One



14.12.2021 / 14:00



Introduction Of Amazon's Palm Recognition Service Underlines Hudson's Ongoing Commitment To Leveraging Digital Technology To Further Drive Contactless Retailing East Rutherford, N.J., December 14, 2021 - Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America, today announced it is the first retailer in the travel industry to offer Amazon's palm recognition service, Amazon One, strengthening the company's position as an innovative, digitally-powered retailer. Amazon One is now available at Hudson Nonstop - powered by Just Walk Out technology - at Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL). Hudson continues to expand its digital offerings to enhance customer service and reimagine the shopping journey. Now with the addition of Amazon One, Hudson is providing travelers with even more convenient and contactless ways to enter, shop, and pay - delivering greater choice and flexibility throughout their travels. 'The integration of Amazon One into our technology portfolio demonstrates Hudson's unique ability to continually redefine and elevate the travel experience,' said Jordi Martin-Consuegra, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson. 'With consumers increasingly demanding greater convenience and speed, we look forward to leading the charge in introducing new innovative solutions and retail concepts that are designed to meet and exceed the expectations of our travelers and partners.' As the first-ever Just Walk Out technology-enabled store in an airport to deploy Amazon One, Hudson Nonstop at DAL now offers travelers two different options to enter and pay - either by inserting their credit or debit card, or by hovering their palm over the Amazon One device at the store's entry gate. First-time Amazon One users can sign up at the dedicated Amazon One enrollment kiosk located outside of Hudson Nonstop to securely associate a credit or debit card with their unique palm signature before entering the store. If a traveler has previously enrolled in Amazon One at select Amazon Go, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Pop Up, or Whole Foods Market stores, they will not need to visit the enrollment kiosk - they can simply hover their palm over the Amazon One device at the entry gates to enter this Hudson Nonstop. Once travelers have completed their shopping, the card linked to their Amazon One ID will be charged for the items they selected and left the store with. 'The introduction of Amazon One to the Hudson Nonstop store at the Dallas Love Field Airport brings another convenient way for travelers to quickly shop and be on their way,' said Dilip Kumar, Vice President of Physical Retail & Technology at Amazon. 'We're thrilled Hudson is offering travelers in Dallas the ability to shop quickly and effortlessly using a combination of Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One so they can get what they need without having to wait in line, stopping to checkout, or even taking out their wallet.' Hudson currently has two Hudson Nonstop stores powered by Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, including its most recent location at Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW). The deployment of Amazon One at Hudson Nonstop at DAL expands on the successful collaboration between the two industry-leading retailers while building on Hudson's continued investments in its digital offerings. This includes launching automated specialty retail, introducing additional checkout options such as mobile point of sale (POS), offering 24x7 duty free omnichannel shopping, and adding new payment methods like 'Tap To Pay' and now Amazon One.

