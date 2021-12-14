DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Dec-2021 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 13-Dec-2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.4352
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3540931
CODE: TIPA LN
ISIN: LU1452600197
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1452600197 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LN Sequence No.: 130156 EQS News ID: 1257734 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1257734&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 14, 2021 07:40 ET (12:40 GMT)