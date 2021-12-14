Anzeige
14.12.2021
Caverion
14.12.2021
Caverion to acquire the business of Frödéns Ventilation AB in Sweden

HELSINKI, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion has today signed an agreement to acquire the business of the Swedish company Frödéns Ventilation AB. The acquisition is a bolt-on acquisition for Caverion in ventilation business in Sweden. Within the growing area of ventilation, Frödéns offers service and maintenance, inspections, energy optimisations and smaller projects, mainly in the Jönköping area.

Frödéns was founded in 1969 and has 12 employees. Its two owners have now decided to sell the business ahead of their retirement. In 2020, the revenue of Frödéns Ventilation was about EUR 3 million. The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction price.

"This will be a very interesting next step for Frödéns. We have had a strong and exciting journey over the years and we now look forward to continuing this as part of Caverion. Caverion's position in the market, clear sustainability ambitions and broad offering will further strengthen our development, offering us great opportunities," says Fredrik Bergqvist, CEO, Frödéns Ventilation.

"Frödéns is a well-established and strong local company in the Jönköping area. This acquisition strengthens our market position in HVAC services in the region. Ventilation capabilities are in great demand and we are happy to welcome the new experts to our team. We also see great possibilities to support the existing Frödens customers with all our other technical disciplines and analytical capabilities, for instance with adding Caverion SmartView to monitor and analyse their building conditions," says Uno Lundberg, Head of Caverion's Division Sweden.

Read more about our ventilation solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Uno Lundberg, Head of Caverions Division Sweden, tel. +46 70 497 4113, uno.lundberg@caverion.com

Erika Björnesparr, Head of Marketing and Communications, Caverion Sweden, tel. +46 73 050 9285, erika.a.bjornesparr@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/caverion-to-acquire-the-business-of-frodens-ventilation-ab-in-sweden,c3471988

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3471988/1509693.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/caverion-service-technicians-,c2992048

Caverion service technicians

