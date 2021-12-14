Vervotech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.: Vervotech announced as the World's Best Hotel Mapping Solutions Provider 2021 by World Travel Tech Awards

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vervotech, a leader in Hotel and Room Mapping, announced that the company has been awarded the World's Best Hotel Mapping Solutions Provider 2021 by World Travel Tech Awards.

World Travel Tech Awards is a global initiative to recognize and reward excellence in the travel technology sector. It honors the most innovative and fastest-growing companies, including small companies, startups, and global brands in the travel technology sector. The nominees under each category with the maximum votes are announced as winners. The worldwide voting was open from 27 May 2021 to 14 September 2021.

Vervotech mapping and content solutions are powered by AI and machine learning to map hotel content with 99.99% accuracy. The hotel mapping tool avoids duplicate hotel inventory across multiple suppliers, delivers the latest content with real-time updates, and improves user experience by showing opinionated content for every hotel.

Sanjay Ghare, CEO, Vervotech, said, "We are truly honored to receive the award from one of the world's influential events. We are aware of the rigorous vetting process of World Tech Awards, so winning the World's Best Hotel Mapping Awards for 2021 is totally an achievement. We are committed to solving the global accommodation data challenges and with this award, my team and I are ever more enthusiastic to serve the travel industry."

About Vervotech Mappings:

Established in 2018, Vervotech, a SaaS company was founded by a team of passionate entrepreneurs with the vision to organize global accommodation data with 100% accuracy by leveraging AI/ML technology. Vervotech provides the most comprehensive solutions in the travel industry, including hotel mapping, room mapping, curated content.

About World Travel Tech Awards:

World Travel Tech Awards is the sister event of World Travel Awards to recognize, reward, and celebrate excellence in the travel technology space.

