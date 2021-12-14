CASA Approves Percepto to Fly Autonomous Drones BVLOS from a Remote Operations Center in Australia

MODI'IN, Israel, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Percepto , pioneering autonomous inspection by industrial robotics, today announced that it has been granted operational approval to fly Percepto autonomous drones beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) at a site in Australia. The waiver, granted by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA), will allow completely remote inspection of the facility, laying the groundwork for many similar waivers for Percepto customers nationally.

The achievement significantly adds value in the Australian market where many facilities are in remote locations. As a result, companies are increasingly introducing remote operations to manage, monitor and secure their sites. The approval will also enable high risk sites such as mines and refineries to better manage safety and environmental risks, while increasing productivity and reducing downtime.

The most widely deployed drone-in-a-box on the market, Percepto has an industry leading track record of regulatory firsts at their Fortune 500 companies globally. The company was recently invited to join the FAA BVLOS Aviation Rulemaking Committee and has been included among the first group of the "Gold standard" FAA's Type Certification (TC) process.

"Percepto applauds CASA for their efforts to safely integrate autonomous drone technology into commercial operations," said Dor Abuhasira, CEO and Co-founder, Percepto. "We are confident that our customers will be able to receive similar approvals in just a few months, putting remote operations centers well into reach for any company building their autonomous drone program."

"With Percepto gaining this regulatory approval, we see huge possibilities for how autonomous drones can improve remote industrial operations given Australia's wide-open spaces," said Jackie Dujmovic, CEO of Hover UAV and a board member of Safeskies Australia and the Australian Association of Uncrewed Systems. "It's a game-changer for how managers at critical infrastructure can inspect assets and monitor sites while gaining real-time insights based on collected data faster than ever before. The development is as significant as drones lifting off in Australia for the first time."

About Percepto

Percepto is the leading autonomous inspection and monitoring solution provider, revolutionizing how industrial sites monitor and inspect their critical infrastructure and assets.



Listed in TIME magazine's 100 Best Inventions of 2021, Percepto's AIM platform fully automates visual data workflows from capture to insight, leveraging the Percepto Air drone-in-a-box portfolio, alongside other robots and visual sensors. Using advanced machine-learning and AI, Percepto AIM provides an end-to-end autonomous inspection and monitoring solution, to assess risk, minimize downtime, drive efficiency, increase safety and reduce operational costs.

Percepto's solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 customers on six continents including Florida Power and Light, Koch Industries, and Verizon. The company is the recipient of multiple prestigious awards including Edison Gold Award and Frost & Sullivan Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. For more information, visit www.percepto.co .

