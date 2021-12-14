Sichuan Daily: Walking into the Giant Panda National Park in the books to see our national treasure and its friends

SICHUAN, China, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The giant panda, the world-renowned national treasure of China. Then what does Giant Panda National Park look like? Let's follow the two books, namely Feathered Creatures of Daxiangling and What the World is Like: Life stories of Tangjiahe, walk into the Giant Panda National Park in these two books to see our national treasure and its friends.

The education nature is being widely promoted in the new era of national parks, and people are growing to be more enthusiastic about exploring and understanding nature. Sichuan Fine Arts Publishing House has planned and published two books for the science popularization introducing the Daxiangling Area of Giant Panda National Park-- Feathered Creatures of Daxiangling and the Tangjiahe Area of Giant Panda National Park--What the World is Like: Life stories of Tangjiahe respectively.

Located in the north of Sichuan Giant Panda National Park, Tangjiahe Area is famous in the field of education on nature and eco-tourism for its high meeting rate regarding forest animals. Chen Limin, a dedicated conservation worker who has worked in Tangjiahe for more than 40 years, has brought the birds, animals, insects, and trees of Tangjiahe to the Tianfu Book Fair in Sichuan, interpreting what the world is like of all living things, inviting people to explore Tangjiahe.

Located at the southern end of Sichuan Giant Panda National Park, Daxiangling Area is an important corridor connecting the giant panda population between the Qionglai Mountain system and the Daxiangling Mountain system. Currently, Daxiangling Giant Panda Rewilding and Releasing Base is the largest in the world, where national treasures will return to their primary habitats and regain their wildness. Measuring the habitat of the giant panda with their footsteps, Fu Mingxia and her colleagues are willing to endure loneliness and tie their hearts to this area called "West China Rain Screen" under wet weather all year round, making important contributions to China's nature protection.

Tang Haitao, the deputy director of Sichuan Fine Arts Publishing House, said that his agency will continue to focus on the theme of natural ecological protection, publish more books with natural educational significance as well as aesthetic value on ecological photography, and actively encourage the development of nature protection and science popularization.

