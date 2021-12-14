DIDWW offers businesses global UIFN services

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to accelerate business expansion internationally and enable local engagement for their customers, companies aim to provide consumers with more convenient ways to contact their business. DIDWW , a leading global provider of two-way voice and SMS communications, has announced the addition of Universal International Freephone Numbers (UIFNs) to help multinational companies expand their global presence, build brand awareness and improve the customer experience.

UIFNs, also referred to as Universal Toll Free Numbers, are assigned to carriers by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and consist of a single toll-free phone number that is accessible from various countries. DIDWW has made this fully compliant and premium quality service available to any business looking for a simple toll free solution in 63 countries around the world. This solution will benefit companies with multiple office locations or branches by simplifying service management and establishing a real-time global presence with a single number.

In addition, DIDWW delivers cloud-based VoIP solutions to telecom operators and enterprises across the globe, offering a SIP trunking service with a vast selection of local, national and toll-free virtual phone numbers in more than 80 countries. The company provides businesses with a powerful and cost-efficient cloud call management platform, thus enabling customers to be highly flexible with call flow configurations.

Karolis Jurys, Commercial Manager at DIDWW, said, "We are excited to offer international businesses the advantage of using a single, free-to-call number for their internal and external communications that is accessible in over 60 countries worldwide. This will be a great addition to our already large portfolio of services like local numbers and SIP trunks."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1709472/UIFN_DIDWW.jpg