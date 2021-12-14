Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.12.2021
Wichtige Zertifizierung öffnet das Tor zu den "großen Jungs"!
On the results of mandatory takeover bid of AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" shares - announcement by Irina Melnika

With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on December 14, 2021 it has
received announcement from AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" shareholder, mandatory
takeover bid announcer Irina Melnika on takeover bid results. 

Full announcement in Latvian attached.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1032570
