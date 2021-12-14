Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com and Revelio Labs Release Market Trends Analysis: Recruiting Recruiters

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, is pleased to announce its partnership with Revelio Labs, a workforce intelligence company, in producing Market Trends Analysis: Recruiting Recruiters.

The full market report can be found here: https://blog.recruiter.com/recruiter.com-and-revelio-labs-market-trends-analysis-recruiting-recruiters

The demand for recruiters continues to soar as a result of the Great Resignation and the amplified employee churn. The increase in open positions has recruiters in such high demand that the Wall Street Journal recently referred to recruiters as the hardest position to recruit for.

The report analyzes three primary areas:

The spike in the demand for recruiters at public companies The background of recruiters including their previous positions held The average time it takes to recruit a recruiter and their average salaries

"We are currently experiencing an exciting time for the job market and with a company called Recruiter.com, we are really at the epicenter of everything that is going on. We are reinventing the recruiting landscape with ourcareer community of talent acquisition professionals, ready to help fill companies' open positions, faster and better," said Recruiter.com's CEO, Evan Sohn.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a recruiting solutions platform that rapidly delivers the right talent to both small and large businesses. Recruiter.com provides on-tap talent solutions that flex with hiring needs with recruiting software and a network of on-demand recruiters. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

