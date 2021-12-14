BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company")

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R



As at 30 November 2021 in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that it had the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:



Chrysalis Investments Limited



14 December 2021

END