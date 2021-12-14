Experienced healthcare marketing expert will head Immunicom's market development in Turkey

Immunicom, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech pioneering non-pharmaceutical immunotherapies, announced that Dr. Erdal Bozdogan has joined Immunicom as the company's General Manager in Turkey. Dr. Bozdogan brings more than 22 years of medical affairs experience to the Immunicom team, having lent his expertise in product management, strategic planning, market access management, brand management, and national and regional commercialization leadership for several pharmaceutical companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Nutricia, i3 Research, Eli Lilly and Company, and most recently, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Turkey. Dr. Bozdogan is known both for his track record of successful development and implementation of commercial strategies for international and regional product launches, and for his exceptional operational leadership skills.

Dr. Bozdogan previously served as General Manager at Takeda Pharmaceuticals Turkey, where he achieved excellent results while managing the marketing and commercialization strategy for Takeda's oncology and specialty-care franchise in Turkey. Prior to his tenure at Takeda, Dr. Bozdogan spent time at Eli Lilly and Company, serving in several roles, most prominently as Oncology and Osteoporosis Marketing Leader for South Asia, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. Dr. Bozdogan received his medical degree from Cukurova University in Adana, Turkey, and was a general practitioner in Turkey for five years before pursuing a career in the healthcare industry.

"It has always been my belief that true success comes when we're passionately engaged and positively inspired by what we are doing. Experiencing the Immunicom team's tremendous enthusiasm and excitement for its groundbreaking work in the field of subtractive cancer therapy makes joining this team an incredible opportunity."

About Immunicom

Immunicom, Inc. creates novel immunotherapies designed to treat a variety of diseases using its breakthrough Immunopheresis technology platform to improve patient access and affordability. The privately held medical technology company develops innovative, non-pharmaceutical approaches for treating cancer, autoimmune disorders, and inflammatory and renal diseases. Immunicom's revolutionary blood-filtering Immunopheresis technology has the potential to effectively treat a wide variety of cancer types, including those that have not responded to other treatment strategies, with possibly fewer side effects. Immunicom's lead product, the LW-02 column, has received U.S. FDA Breakthrough Device designation for stage IV metastatic cancer and European regulatory clearance (CE Mark certification) for use in adults with advanced, refractory, triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). Immunopheresis is currently being evaluated in several global oncology trials for multiple cancers. Immunicom is headquartered in San Diego, CA with operations in Houston, TX, Philadelphia, PA, and Krakow, Poland.

