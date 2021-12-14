DJ Hardman & Co Research: Hardman & Co Video | Analyst interview Q&A with Mark Thomas on Volta Finance (VTA) | Simple Simon Says :

Hardman & Co Video | Analyst interview

Q&A with Mark Thomas on Volta Finance (VTA) | Simple Simon Says

Volta Finance Limited is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas caught up with DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mark talks through his latest note on the company entitled 'Simple Simon Says', explains focus why there is a focus on CLOs rather than other structured debt instruments, clarifies the greater weighting to AXA IM managed CLO vehicles and why he says CLOs are simple cashflows.

Listen to the interview here: https://vimeo.com/654425507

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

