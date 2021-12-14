SearchUnify Recognized as a Leader in G2 Winter 2022 Grid Report for Enterprise Search

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchUnify, an award-winning cognitive platform, today announced its position in the Leader quadrant in G2's Winter 2022 Grid Report for Enterprise Search for the seventh consecutive quarter.

Leaders are determined based on high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world's leading business solutions review website. SearchUnify was rated an astonishing 100% for "Ease of doing business with" and 97% for "Quality of support."

Built on the core of real AI, cognitive technology & machine learning, SearchUnify provides users personalized and relevant information by breaking down silos and creating a single repository, all the while ensuring the security of organizational data. What's more, its real AI fuels an insights engine & a suite of next-gen support applications that work in tandem to deliver proactive support and self-service outcomes.

"Enterprises today understand they're sitting on a goldmine of data, which is often underutilized," said Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify. He added further, "A huge part of an organization's success hinges on how easily users find the information they're seeking. This is why firms are investing in solutions that expedite information discovery. SearchUnify delivers true value by providing hyper-personalized and relevant results to users right when they need them. Our inclusion in G2's Winter 2022 Grid Report is the ultimate validation since it is a culmination of our real customers' experience, feedback, and reviews."

"Customer feedback is the most valuable way to assess a business. And our customers placing their trust in us, time and again, is testimony to the growth trajectory of our platform. Although it is SearchUnify's seventh consecutive quarter leading the G2 report, we're far from resting on our laurels. Instead, we're doubling down our efforts to deliver superior experiences to our users," said Paramvir Sharma, Head - Customer Support and Success, SearchUnify.

Here's What Users Have to Say About SearchUnify

G2 witnesses a footfall of over one million users on its website, every single month. It includes the likes of business professionals, investors, and buyers. Here's what they say about SearchUnify :

"SearchUnify provides my team with valuable insights that not only prove the value of our work - but also helps us drive our content strategy forward. It's been invaluable in driving Knowledge Base adoption across my org." - Content Manager, Namely

"The benefits are two-fold. Our support and field teams are now equipped with a tool that lets them find the information they need to support customers in a timely manner. Customers are also enabled to find the information they need, thereby reducing the need for contacting customer support." - Education Technology Manager, Delphix

"We can see the most popular pages and the search path to reach them, and can therefore shorten that path." - Senior Technical Writer, CyberArk

About G2 Grid Reports

Grid Reports compare products in a given category based on satisfaction and market presence scores. SearchUnify achieved a Leader ranking on the Grid Report for Enterprise Search by receiving positive reviews from verified users, compared to other products in the same category. The report compares and contrasts how SearchUnify performed vs. other vendors across user satisfaction rankings including likeliness to recommend, product direction, business value, ease of use, ease of set-up, and quality of support.

About SearchUnify

SearchUnify is a unified cognitive platform that fuels the unification of disparate data silos to build a centralized content repository, an insights engine that articulates analytics to monitor KPIs and react to changing trends in real-time. It powers multiple AI-based support applications including Intelligent Chatbot, Escalation Predictor, Agent Helper, KCS Enabler and Community Helper - all of which elevate & personalize the experience of customers, agents, community managers, knowledge workers, and support managers.

