Gregory Smith Joins Swift Navigation as Executive Vice President of Finance

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021, a San Francisco-based tech firm redefining GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) and precise positioning technology for autonomous vehicles, automotive, mobile and mass-market applications, today announced a new executive hire to support its rapidly expanding business. Gregory Smith joins the Swift executive team as Executive Vice President of Finance. Mr. Smith is responsible for creating and executing business strategies, FP&A (Financial Planning and Analysis), raising venture and strategic capital, scaling G&A and operations infrastructure and financial systems, treasury, accounting, facilities and risk management and executive leadership-enabling Swift to continue to scale its precise positioning solutions and services to users across the globe.



Mr. Smith has over 25 years of B2B and B2C SaaS (Software as a Service) and hardware experience in both domestic and international high-growth companies. He most recently held CFO and VP Finance positions at Mach49, Upenuf Ventures and Cloud Engines, Inc. where he drove international infrastructure expansion, raised equity and debt capital and managed all aspects of finance. Gregory holds an MBA in Finance and General Management from Tuck School at Dartmouth and a B.S. in Accounting and Finance from University of Vermont.

"Gregory has an extensive background in leading companies through explosive growth and we are delighted to have Gregory join the Swift executive leadership team at this important inflection point," said Timothy Harris, CEO of Swift. "His expertise in finance, natural leadership and business acumen will be a strong asset on the Swift team."



"I am thrilled to join Swift's executive team to help lead the company through its next phase of growth," said Gregory Smith. "To date, the entire Swift team has achieved extraordinary success in making our precise positioning technology broadly available to automotive, mobile and other mass market applications. I see tremendous opportunity for the company to continue on this rapid growth and value trajectory and I am excited to help drive this expansion."

Earlier this year Swift announced its Series C round of financing and is well poised to utilize Mr. Smith's expertise and background to continue to scale customer deployments and build on its mission to build a safer and more efficient future by changing the way we navigate and understand every centimeter of our planet.

