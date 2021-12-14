Anzeige
14.12.2021 | 18:51
Capita plc - Resignation of Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe as Director

PR Newswire

London, December 14

Capita plc

14 December 2021

Resignation of Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe as Director

Capita plc (the "Company") announces that Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe has stepped down as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect following her appointment by the Department for Work and Pensions ("DWP") to lead a review of the state pension age. Leaving Capita's Board will enable Lucy to devote more time to the review and avoid any possible perception of a conflict of interest. Further information about the DWP review can be found at:

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/second-state-pension-age-review-launches

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries
Stuart Morgan
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07989 665484
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

ENDS

