beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains announces an equity raise of CHF 5.8 million from an international institutional investor to support the implementation of the company's global growth strategy in the post COVID era.

Accelerated growth through new client wins, roll-outs and international focus in 2021

beaconsmind has contracted 5 major new clients year to date 2021. Driven by the addition of these new clients, beaconsmind expects to expand into 750 new stores and after roll-out conversion, expects to generate a total of CHF 626 thousand of one-time hardware and installation revenue and an estimated run-rate annual recurring software revenue (ARR) of CHF 1.25 million.

In 2021, the company has increased installing capacity more than 3x to at least 100 per week, compared to less than 30 per week at the beginning of the year. This increase in installing capacity is enabling the company to fulfil global project orders in a record time.

Within the last three months, the company has increased store roll-outs by at least 59% and year to date 2021 has installed more than 178 stores. Contracted major clients include Depot, a leading home furniture specialist with over 500 stores in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Roberto Cavalli, the haute couture fashion brand operating retail locations in more than 20 countries and Maison-B-More, the company's first UAE fashion retail department store chain.

beaconsmind is executing its international roll-out strategy to anchor clients in 25 countries and new markets in Asia Pacific (APAC) such as Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. This track record demonstrates beaconsmind's international expansion blueprint and strong installation program in new regions such as the Middle East and APAC.

During 2021, beaconsmind has executed several milestones in the company's Middle East expansion strategy. Key to the company's international growth strategy has been the foundation of beaconsmind MENA Data LLC, the company's UAE subsidiary, and a partnership with Seed Group, a company of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum. This partnership is a key element of beaconsmind's Middle East strategy to roll-out location-based marketing software and solutions for retail chains in the Middle East region. Partnership with Seed Group will give beaconsmind direct access to business contacts and companies of the royal family of Dubai, such as Emirates Airlines and the Jumeirah Group. This enhanced international client network gives beaconsmind access to additional large-scale clients in the hospitality and retail segment across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

Strong renewed growth and USD +125 billion end market opportunity in Location-Based Marketing Services

Amid the COVID19 pandemic, the global market for Location-Based Marketing Services was estimated at USD 38 billion in 2020. Based on current projections, this market is expected to grow annually at around 20% and to reach a size of USD 134.5 billion by 2027.

New institutional anchor investor

beaconsmind today announces a raise of CHF 5.8 million of growth capital through the placement of shares to a strategic and growth focused, institutional investor. This fresh capital will enable beaconsmind to accelerate its roll-out plan and implement its long-term strategic targets. This institutional investor will serve as a long-term anchor investor of beaconsmind. Max Weiland, CEO Founder of beaconsmind AG,will remain one of the largest shareholders in the company with approx. 18.6% in share ownership.

Use of proceeds of new capital increase

With this growth capital, the company is able to push its sales capabilities and expansion plans to new markets such as Asia and Americas as well as support the faster roll-out of existing clients store infrastructures. The company intends to strengthen its growth strategy with the opening of new sales offices internationally and by focusing on international joint ventures and business collaborations. The company also plans to increase further its number of employees in sales, product development and client success management. The financing is also intended to accelerate expansion in the Middle East by enabling broadening of the local team, strengthening of the partnership with The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum and establishment of further strategic partnerships to drive acquisition of new high-profile clients from retail and other segments. All of these elements are expected to increase significantly beaconsmind's sales growth.

Streamlining of capital markets positioning with listing in Frankfurt Stock Exchange

As part of the growth financing, the company intends to list its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Scale segment and to revoke the current listing on the Vienna MTF of Vienna Stock Exchange (direct market plus.) This step will lead to a simplified listing structure and broaden the scope of potential investors in the company's securities in a new home market.

With the reorganised listing in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, two leading German banks, Hauck Aufhäuser and Baader Bank, will provide ongoing research coverage. In addition, Edison Group, an award-winning investment research and investor relations consulting firm, will prepare an independent research coverage report in connection with the company's initial public offering in Frankfurt.

An updated version of the company presentation has been uploaded to the company's website www.beaconsmind.com.

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. beaconsmind helps retailers run successful location-based marketing campaigns. By fitting stores with bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers, fundamentally transforming the shopping experience. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com

beaconsmind Public Company Presentation

