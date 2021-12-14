- (PLX AI) - BPER Banca submits non-binding offer for the acquisition of Carige to the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund.
- • BPER Banca offer for the acquisition of a shareholding of 88.3%, of which 8.3% held by Cassa Centrale Banca, of the share capital of Carige
- • Says transaction would make it possible to definitively resolve Carige's issues, thereby safeguarding its customers and all of its stakeholders, as well as protecting the interests of minority shareholders
- • The Offer shall lapse if FITD, by 20 December 2021, does not grant BPER Banca an exclusivity period or else if the Parties do not enter into a binding Memorandum of Understanding by 31 December 2021
