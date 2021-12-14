

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled lower on Tuesday as the dollar climbed up ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due on Wednesday.



Data from the Labor Department showed the producer price index for final demand advanced by 0.8% in November after climbing by 0.6% in October. Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.5%.



With the stronger than expected monthly price growth, the annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to 9.6% in November from 8.8% in October.



The Labor Department said the year-over-year spike reflected the largest advance since 12-month data were first calculated in November 2010.



With inflation remaining at an elevated rate, the Fed is widely expected to accelerate its timetable for reducing bond purchases. There are also expectations that the central bank will begin raising interest rates shortly after bringing its asset purchase program to a halt.



The dollar index climbed to 96.50, gaining about 0.2%.



Gold futures for February ended lower by $16.00 or about 0.9% at $1,772.30 an ounce, the lowest settlement since December 2.



Silver futures for March ended down $0.400 or 1.8% at $21.924 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $4.258 per pound, down 0.6% from the previous close.



The European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan are also scheduled to announce their monetary policies this week.



