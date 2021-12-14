TIPA Corp: NEW POLL: AUSTRALIAN PUBLIC CALLS FOR COMPOSTABLE PACKAGING, NOT PLASTIC

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LANDMARK new poll reveals 85 percent of the Australian public believe more food should be wrapped in compostable packaging as an alternative to plastic, and 44 percent would pay more for the change.

The survey also found that 84 percent want to see all states and territories accept compostable packaging in the forthcoming national Food Organics, Garden Organics (FOGO) collections, designed to encourage people to separately dispose of their organic waste for it to be diverted from landfill and composted.

Currently only South Australia has committed to accepting compostable packaging with its collections, despite it having been proven to increase the likelihood of consumers disposing of their food waste in the separate food waste bin.

The nationally representative survey of 2,001 Australian adults - commissioned by TIPA - comes as the Government implements a National Packaging Target plan, making all packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

The current recycling rate for traditional plastic packaging is estimated at just 16 percent[i]. Some plastics are harder to recycle due to being uneconomical, a risk to machinery or contaminated, such as 'soft' plastics and any plastic in contact with food.

Businesses are beginning to respond, with switching to compostable packaging now one of the top three sustainable packaging priorities for brands globally[ii].

Daphna Nissenbaum, CEO & Co-founder of TIPA, said: "We are witnessing a growing enthusiasm around the world for the compostable packaging agenda and the solutions it brings. Australia also has a big part in this change, and it has introduced very important targets to tackle the issues of plastic pollution and food waste going to landfill when it can be composted. To support this, compostable packaging is not only the most practical solution, but it is also quickly becoming a favourite of the Australian public.

"Where recycling falls short with being unable to recover flexible films and packaging contaminated with food, compostable packaging can rise up and take on the challenge. We are counting on brands to recognise the consumer demand for compostable packaging, and that more states and territories follow South Australia's lead and include it in FOGO collections to ensure as much food waste is captured as possible, and we stop polluting the planet with our waste."

