

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) gained nearly 10% in extended session on Tuesday after the company posted a profit for the fourth quarter, as revenues nearly doubled.



RCI's net income for the fourth quarter was $2.3 million or $0.26 per share compared to net loss of $2.8 million or $0.31 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter surged to $54.9 million from $28.8 million last year.



RICK closed Tuesday's trading at $62.76, up $0.87 or 1.41%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $6.24 or 9.94% in the after-hours trading.



