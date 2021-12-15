

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) said that its board authorized the company to repurchase up to $2 billion in shares of common stock upon completion of its 2019 $2 billion share repurchase program.



'The latest share repurchase program reinforces our commitment to delivering strong returns to shareholders and reflects our confidence in our long-term performance,' said Tom Linebarger, Cummins Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



