Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung! Wichtige News haben einen wichtigen Ausbruch getriggert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Tradegate
14.12.21
20:55 Uhr
14,780 Euro
+0,060
+0,41 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,68014,88014.12.
14,66014,78014.12.
PR Newswire
15.12.2021 | 05:58
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Proscenic Discloses Details About the Christmas Carnival

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proscenic, a global home appliance brand- will simultaneously hold two big events from 1st to 25th December through Gleam and its Facebook group for the coming Christmas Day. As it's known to all, Christmas is celebrated with all different gifts, Proscenic has also provided its generous discounts so that everyone has no need to worry about their affordability.

"Christmas means spending time with family and enjoying the holiday season," said Miles Jiang, vice president of Proscenic. "For some families, it's hard to enjoy the holiday because of heavy housework. At Proscenic, we believe that no family should have to stress about their family housework. Proscenic robot vacuum cleaners, cordless vacuum cleaners, and air fryers could help them to lower the burden of housework. That's why we want to make our contribution by alleviating that concern for one family. "

Win Xmas gifts for the loved ones

The Christmas prizes of the first Giveaway event are two M8 Pro robot vacuum cleaners, two P11 cordless vacuum cleaners, and two A8 SE air purifiers. The announcement suggests that 6 lucky winners would be selected to get the fantastic gifts respectively. The method to join this contest is to get more entries on its gleam landing page>> https://bit.ly/30YIgOx

Win a T22 Air Fryer in a simple step

The second event is a photo contest in which 5 lucky winners will be selected. They announced that the prizes are five Proscenic T22 Air Fryers, and the method to participate in this event is to share and post your proudest cooking tips along with pictures or videos uploaded on Proscenic Air Fryer Group>> https://bit.ly/3n7dPOX

Star products - Save up to 40%

Additionally, Proscenic also announced exceptional deals with up to 40% off for a variety of home appliance products (robot vacuum cleaner, cordless vacuum cleaner, air fryer, and air purifier included) on its official website.

For further details about Christmas Campaign, visit: https://bit.ly/3lxxHcN

About Proscenic

Founded in 2013, Proscenic is one of the emerging global icons thriving yet innovating relentlessly in the field of Smart Home Appliances.Over the years, Proscenic home appliances have significantly contributed to lowering the bulk of workload that comes with living.

More information: https://www.proscenic.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/proscenicofficial

Contacts:

Shirley Wang
+86-13632817283

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1708196/image.jpg

CARNIVAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.