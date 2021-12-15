Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung! Wichtige News haben einen wichtigen Ausbruch getriggert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.12.2021 | 08:04
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2021

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 November 2021

PR Newswire

London, December 14

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2021

RankCompanySectorCountry % of Net Assets
Equity investments
1Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIFFinancialsOther Europe 7.4
2TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.6
3ENIEnergyItaly 3.3
4UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.0
5Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 2.9
6TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance 2.9
7INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.7
8OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.6
9VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.6
10Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.4
11AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 2.3
12SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.2
13Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.2
14NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.2
15Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.1
16Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 2.0
17Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 2.0
18Lloyds BankingFinancialsUnited Kingdom 2.0
19BMWConsumer DiscretionaryGermany 2.0
20Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 1.9
21Ubisoft EntertainmentCommunication ServicesFrance 1.9
22Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 1.8
23PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 1.7
24Raito KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.8
25MiraitIndustrialsJapan 0.8
26MeitecIndustrialsJapan 0.8
27ComsysIndustrialsJapan 0.7
28Ship HealthcareHealth CareJapan 0.6
29TBSCommunication ServicesJapan 0.6
30ExeoIndustrialsJapan 0.6
31Totetsu KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.5
Total equity investments65.1
Fixed income investments
1US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 20305.0
Total fixed income investments5.0
Cash and other net assets29.9
Net assets100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2021% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK31.9
United Kingdom13.5
Japan13.4
Asia Pacific ex Japan4.2
Americas2.0
Fixed Income5.0
Cash and other net assets29.9
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 November 2021 % of Net Assets
Financials14.5
Health Care13.9
Communication Services11.9
Consumer Staples6.6
Energy6.2
Industrials4.2
Consumer Discretionary3.7
Information Technology2.1
Real Estate2.0
Fixed Income5.0
Cash and other net assets29.9
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 30 November 2021, the net assets of the Company were £116,595,000.

15 December 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Franklin Templeton Investment Trust Management Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.