Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DELISTING FROM NASDAQ FIRST NOTH GROWTH MARKET: NORDIC ID PLC

NOTICE, 15 DECEMBER 2021 SHARES DELISTING FROM NASDAQ FIRST NOTH GROWTH MARKET: NORDIC ID PLC The ownership of all shares of Nordic ID Plc has been transferred to the redeemer, Brady S.à r.l, in the redemption process. The shares of Oyj Nordic ID Plc will be traded for the last time on Wednesday, 15 December 2021. Identifiers: Trading code: NORDID ISIN code: FI4000327812 id: 162514 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260