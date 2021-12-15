Anzeige
15.12.2021
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: DELISTING FROM NASDAQ FIRST NOTH GROWTH MARKET: NORDIC ID PLC

NOTICE, 15 DECEMBER 2021 SHARES

DELISTING FROM NASDAQ FIRST NOTH GROWTH MARKET: NORDIC ID PLC

The ownership of all shares of Nordic ID Plc has been transferred to the
redeemer, Brady S.à r.l, in the redemption process. 

The shares of Oyj Nordic ID Plc will be traded for the last time on Wednesday,
15 December 2021. 


Identifiers:

Trading code: NORDID
ISIN code: FI4000327812
id: 162514


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
