Aquis Stock Exchange: Update on application for admission announcement

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: All Things Considered Group Plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: The Hat Factory 166-168 Camden Street London NW1 9PT +44(0)207 7560 7773 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Existing Directors: -- Brian John Message, Executive Co-Chair -- Craig Newman, Executive Co-Chair -- Adam Charles Driscoll, Chief Executive Officer Proposed Directors: -- Andrew John Glover, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director -- Shirin Foroutan, Independent Non-Executive Director APPLICANT SECTOR: Media & Entertainment DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: All Things Considered Group Plc is a prominent independent UK music company with strong business focus in the key commercial areas of the music industry: encompassing live rights, live agency, production, artist management and investment and a range of other music artist services. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Canaccord Genuity Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 9,584,020 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 27.3% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Current Name Current % Shares on Admission % on Admission Shares Brian Message 1,007,000 14.65% 1,072,359 11.19% Craig Newman 1,007,000 14.65% 1,072,359 11.19% Adam Driscoll 691,400 10.06% 691,400 7.21% Kipling House Holdings Limited 682,000 9.92% 682,000 7.12% Matthew Benham 377,200 5.49% 377,200 3.94% 958,300 Schroder Investment Management - - 9.99%

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

21 December 2021

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.atcgroupplc.com

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

N/A

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

N/A

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

N/A

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

N/A

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

08/12/2021

