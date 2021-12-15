Anzeige
Dow Jones News
15.12.2021 | 08:31
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Update on application for admission announcement 15-Dec-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET 
 
 
APPLICANT NAME: 
All Things Considered Group Plc 
APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 
The Hat Factory 
166-168 Camden Street 
London 
NW1 9PT 
+44(0)207 7560 7773 
DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 
Existing Directors: 
   -- Brian John Message, Executive Co-Chair 
   -- Craig Newman, Executive Co-Chair 
   -- Adam Charles Driscoll, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Proposed Directors: 
   -- Andrew John Glover, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director 
   -- Shirin Foroutan, Independent Non-Executive Director 
 
APPLICANT SECTOR: 
Media & Entertainment 
DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 
All Things Considered Group Plc is a prominent independent UK music company with strong business focus in the key 
commercial areas of the music industry: encompassing live rights, live agency, production, artist management and 
investment and a range of other music artist services. 
 
NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: 
Canaccord Genuity Limited 
NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 
9,584,020 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each 
SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
27.3% 
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 
 
                Current 
Name                   Current % Shares on Admission % on Admission 
                Shares 
Brian Message         1,007,000 14.65%  1,072,359      11.19% 
Craig Newman          1,007,000 14.65%  1,072,359      11.19% 
Adam Driscoll         691,400  10.06%  691,400       7.21% 
Kipling House Holdings Limited 682,000  9.92%   682,000       7.12% 
Matthew Benham         377,200  5.49%   377,200       3.94% 
                           958,300 
Schroder Investment Management -     -               9.99%

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

21 December 2021

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.atcgroupplc.com

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

N/A

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

N/A

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

N/A

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

N/A

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

08/12/2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1257861 15-Dec-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1257861&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
