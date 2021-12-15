DJ Proposed Placing

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) Proposed Placing 15-Dec-2021 / 07:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (INCLUDING THE APPENDIX) AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, OFFER OR SALE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES SECTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR CONTAIN ANY INVITATION, SOLICITATION, RECOMMENDATION, OFFER OR ADVICE TO ANY PERSON TO PURCHASE AND/OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, OTHERWISE ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE OF ANY SECURITIES IN OTAQ PLC OR ANY OTHER ENTITY IN ANY JURISDICTION. NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR THE FACT OF ITS DISTRIBUTION, SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF, OR BE RELIED ON IN CONNECTION WITH ANY INVESTMENT DECISION IN RESPECT OF OTAQ PLC.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (REGULATION 596/2014/EU) AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("UK MAR"). IN ADDITION, MARKET SOUNDINGS (AS DEFINED IN UK MAR) WERE TAKEN IN RESPECT OF THE PLACING AND OTHER MATTERS CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, WITH THE RESULT THAT CERTAIN PERSONS BECAME AWARE OF SUCH INSIDE INFORMATION AS PERMITTED BY UK MAR. UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN. THEREFORE, UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THOSE PERSONS WHO RECEIVED INSIDE INFORMATION IN A MARKET SOUNDING ARE NO LONGER IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION RELATING TO THE COMPANY AND ITS SECURITIES.

15 December 2021

OTAQ plc

("OTAQ", or the "Company")

Proposed placing by way of an accelerated bookbuild to raise GBP1.38 million

OTAQ, the marine technology products and solutions group for the global aquaculture and offshore oil and gas industries, today announces its intention to conduct a placing (the "Placing") to raise gross proceeds of GBP1.38 million through the issue of 6,272,729 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Placing Shares") to investors at a placing price of 22 pence per Placing Share (the "Placing Price").

The Placing will be conducted in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix to this announcement through an accelerated bookbuild process (the "Bookbuild") which will be launched immediately following release of this placing announcement (the "Announcement").

In conjunction with the Placing, certain Directors of the Company intend to subscribe for Placing Shares at the Placing Price. It is anticipated that the total proceeds of such participation will amount to approximately GBP75,000.

Dowgate Capital Limited ("Dowgate") is acting as Sole Broker in connection with the Placing.

Summary and Highlights

The Placing is required in order to address the OTAQ's near-term working capital needs, strengthen the Company's balance sheet and to take advantage of the significant accessible opportunities which the Board believes are available to OTAQ in its addressable markets.

The Placing is subject to the approval by the Company's shareholders of the resolutions to be proposed at a General Meeting (as defined below) of the Company (the "Resolutions"). The Company expects to publish a circular in connection with the Placing in the coming days (the "Circular").

Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer of OTAQ, said: "This is an exciting time for the business. Having established a portfolio of internally-developed technologies, we have a number of growth opportunities that we are looking to maximise in 2022. Continued development and investment will underpin expected growth in existing and new markets, enabling the Company to establish new revenue streams that will afford increased visibility. We very much look forward to the next stage of our development and believe we are well placed to deliver against our ambitions."

Enquiries

OTAQ plc Via Walbrook Alex Hambro, Non-Executive Chairman Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer Dowgate Capital Limited - Financial Adviser & Broker +44 (0)20 3903 7715 David Poutney / James Serjeant Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook +44 (0)20 7933 8780 or Walbrook PR Limited - PR OTAQ@walbrookpr.com Tom Cooper / Nick Rome / Nicholas Johnson 07971221972 or 07748325236 or 07884664686

This Announcement should be read in its entirety, in particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the "Important Notices" section of this Announcement.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS

Announcement of the Placing 15 December 2021 Announcement of the results of the Placing 15 December 2021 Publication and dispatch of the Circular (including the notice of the General Meeting) 16 December 2021 Latest time and date for receipt of Forms of Proxy or submission of proxy votes 10 a.m. on 6 January 2022 electronically General Meeting 10 a.m. on 10 January 2022 Announcement of the results of the General Meeting 10 January 2022 Admission and commencement of dealings in the Placing Shares 8.00 a.m. on 11 January 2022 Placing Shares credited to CREST accounts (uncertificated holders only) 8.00 a.m. on 11 January 2022 Expected dispatch of definitive share certificates in respect of Placing Shares in 8.00 a.m. on 18 January certificated form 2022

Note:

All references in this Circular are to London times unless otherwise stated. The dates and times given are indicative only and are based on the Company's current expectations and may be subject to change. If any of the times and/or dates above change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified to shareholders by announcement through a regulatory information service.

Background to and reasons for the transaction

The Group is a marine technology company focused on marine aquaculture, fisheries, offshore, and renewable industries. It operates in three primary segments:

-- rental of acoustic deterrent devices ("ADDs") designed to deter seals and sea lions from attacking fishfarms;

-- the rentals of underwater measurement and leak detection devices in the offshore oil & gas market; and

-- the design, manufacture and supply of underwater communication and other marine goods.

Its product portfolio includes Sealfence, an acoustic deterrent system designed to protect fish farming sites from sea lions and seals and OceanSense, which helps in underwater leak & cement detection. The Group also manufactures underwater connectors, penetrators, and communication systems and has a strong track record of developing new products for use in its core segments.

More recently, the Group has diversified into the shrimp sector through its investment in, and supply agreement with, Minnowtech LLC ("Minnowtech") and, additionally, geo tracking technology following its purchase of the trade and assets of ROS Technology Limited.

Aquaculture

OTAQ is a proven innovator in marine technology and engineering, creating solutions that optimise aquaculture operations across the world. The Group delivers products to meet the evolving demands of modern fisheries. Aquaculture is amongst the world's fastest growing food production sectors.

Sealfence

The Company's main aquaculture sales have historically been from its Sealfence product, which uses acoustic technology to deter seal and sea lion predators from fish farming sites. The Group's key target markets are in Scotland, Chile and wider European finfish markets. To date OTAQ has delivered and installed over 1,300 Sealfence devices.

Marine Scotland in 2020 announced a review of ADD use in connection with the operation of the European Protected Species ("EPS") regulations related to the use of ADDs within Scottish waters (the "Marine Scotland Review"). In relation to the Marine Scotland Review, the Company has previously announced that the trial programme for the Company's ADDs with Marine Scotland has now concluded and the results are hoped to be received around the end of the first quarter in 2022. The Board continues to believe that the programme data will support and better inform the EPS licensing process.

Shrimp Biomass

The Company announced on 25 November 2021 that it has entered into a new and exclusive multi-year contract to supply US company Minnowtech with the Group's sonar technology. Minnowtech, which is developing a non-invasive technology for managing shrimp farming around the world, has jointly developed with OTAQ, a proprietary shrimp biomass solution for which the Group's sonar hardware is a key component.

