GlobeNewswire
15.12.2021 | 08:41
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Case Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (671/21)

On request of Case Group AB, company registration number 556966-4609, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden with effect from December 16, 2021. 

The company has 18,571,500 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name:               CASE          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 19,900,000       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017082514      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             241841         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556966-4609       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name       
------------------------
30  Financials    
------------------------
3020 Financial Services
------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.
