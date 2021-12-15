Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.12.2021
WKN: A2H9ML ISIN: SE0010520908 Ticker-Symbol: MHK 
15.12.21
08:01 Uhr
2,480 Euro
-0,025
-1,00 %
PR Newswire
15.12.2021 | 08:46
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MAG Interactive AB (publ) publishes the Annual Report for 2020/2021

MAG Interactive AB (publ) has today published the Annual Report for 2020/2021 on the company's website.

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MAG Interactive AB's (publ) annual report for the financial year 2020/2021 has today been published on the company's website: https://www.maginteractive.com/investors/investor-relations/reports/

The Annual Report is published in Swedish and English, and available as PDF.

For additional information, please contact:
Daniel Hasselberg / CEO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / daniel@maginteractive.se
Magnus Wiklander / CFO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mag-interactive/r/mag-interactive-ab--publ--publishes-the-annual-report-for-2020-2021,c3472286

© 2021 PR Newswire
