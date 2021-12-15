Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.12.2021

PR Newswire
15.12.2021 | 08:58

ASSA ABLOY acquires B&B Roadway and Security Solutions in the US

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired B&B Roadway and Security Solutions, a manufacturer of roadway safety, traffic control and perimeter security solutions in the U.S.

"I am very pleased to welcome B&B Roadway and Security Solutions into the ASSA ABLOY Group. I welcome this complementary business, specializing in innovative perimeter security," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"B&B Roadway and Security Solutions with its strong market position will further strengthen our geographic coverage in the U.S. I welcome the team to ASSA ABLOY and I am convinced that we together will continue our successful journey," says Massimo Grassi, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of Entrance Systems Division.

B&B Roadway and Security Solutions was established in 1925 and has some 60 employees. The main office is located in McKinney, Texas, USA.

Sales for 2020 amounted to about MUSD 14 (approx. MSEK 120) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 48,000 employees and sales of SEK 88 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-b-b-roadway-and-security-solutions-in-the-us,c3472384

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3472384/1509945.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/bb-1,c2992391

BB 1

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/bb-2,c2992392

BB 2

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/bb-3,c2992393

BB 3

© 2021 PR Newswire
