DJ Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Dec-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 14-Dec-2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 94.6327

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14104613

CODE: BNKE LN

ISIN: LU1829219390

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 130321 EQS News ID: 1258056 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1258056&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2021 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)