- (PLX AI) - H&M shares fell 2.6% after fourth-quarter sales missed expectations and competitor Inditex was seen coming out of the pandemic faster.
- • Q4 sales were SEK 56,813 million while the average analyst estimate was SEK 57,100 million
- • We had hoped that the company would benefit from pent-up demand as restrictions started to ease, but we have yet to see any signs of this, Carnegie said
- • Spanish peer Inditex delivered exceptionally strong sales, adding to the concerns that the absence of any pent-up demand in H&M sales may be partly company-specific, Carnegie said
- • Inditex said its sales grew 10% vs. 2019 despite 11% fewer stores and said current trading grew by a similar amount, suggesting it outperformed H&M sales by around 10 percentage-points, Carnegie said
- • The recovery continues and we believe there is a fair chance to demonstrate healthy profitability (in the full Q4 report next month), but we also suspect some investor complaints about H&M not being above the 2019 level while some peers are, SEB said
- • H&M typically generates a clearly higher gross margin in Q4 vs. Q3, SEB said
