

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation rose less than estimated in November, final data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices increased 3.7 percent on a yearly basis in November, following a 3.0 percent rise in October. The rate was revised down from 3.8 percent published on November 30.



The annual increase was largely caused by the 24.3 percent rise in regulated energy prices.



Core inflation excluding energy and unprocessed food and inflation excluding energy were +1.3 percent versus 1.1 percent in the previous month for both.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 percent, the same rate as seen in October. But the rate was below the flash estimate of 0.7 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose to 3.9 percent in November from 3.2 percent in the previous month. According to flash estimate, inflation was 4.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP gained 0.7 percent, instead of 0.8 percent estimated earlier and also down from 0.9 percent in October.



