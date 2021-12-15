Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: BioTech-Smallcap mit Bluechip-Power!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN4W ISIN: FI4000312251 Ticker-Symbol: V4OC 
Tradegate
15.12.21
12:08 Uhr
20,120 Euro
+0,170
+0,85 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KOJAMO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KOJAMO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,34020,40020:49
20,34020,54020:53
PR Newswire
15.12.2021 | 13:28
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kojamo Oyj: Kojamo to evaluate its strategic options outside of the key growth centres

HELSINKI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojamo to evaluate its strategic options outside of the key growth centres

According to its strategy, Kojamo's operations are focused on the largest growth centres in Finland. As a part of implementing its strategy Kojamo's Board of Directors has decided to evaluate options for investment properties located outside of the key growth centres, including potential disposals of properties.

At the end of September 2021, the fair value of Kojamo's investment properties was EUR 7.6 billion of which 87.7 per cent was located in Helsinki, Tampere and Turku regions. The evaluation is focused on investment properties located outside of these areas and can lead to disposal of up to 3,600 apartments. The evaluation process does not have an effect on the company's operations in the areas under evaluation. If the evaluation would lead to disposal of properties, it will be announced according to the company's disclosure policy.

For more information, please contact

Ville Raitio, Chief Investment Officer, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3012, ville.raitio@kojamo.fi

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki, key media

Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate company and a frontrunner in the housing business. Our mission is to create better urban housing. The Lumo brand provides environmental-friendly housing and services in Finland's biggest growth centres. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo's shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit kojamo.fi/en/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kojamo-oyj/r/correction-to-stock-exchange-release-in-english--kojamo-to-evaluate-its-strategic-options-outside-of,c3472869

KOJAMO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.