Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has finalized an agreement with one of the largest telecom companies in the United States, and one of the largest companies in the world, to offer its high-rise residential users direct access to exclusive telecom residential services.



'Zonetail Home' is a mobile platform designed for high-rise residential buildings, as well as property-managed townhouses and gated communities. The platform connects the residents to the amenities and services of their building through the convenience of their personal mobile device. 'Zonetail Home' is fully integrated with Yardi Voyager, the largest property management software company in North America.

Using 'Zonetail Home', residents can access the building's community news and activity feeds, community calendar, document libraries, and book building amenities, such as visitor parking or the elevator. In addition, residents can create and track maintenance requests, view their ledger and status certificates (for condos), and access links to pay their rent or monthly maintenance dues. It digitizes the communications between property management and the residents.

Included on the 'Zonetail Home' platform is an 'Explore' section highlighting the businesses and services that residents are in constant need of. These businesses pay Zonetail to be on the platforms to connect with the highly sought, but often difficult to reach, high-rise residents.

Through the Zonetail platform, the telecom company will be a featured partner, right on the landing page, and they will have the ability to communicate directly to residents, offering a wide range of home services, including cable tv bundles, internet and home phone.

"This has been one of the key projects that James Jenkins has been spearheading for several months, and we are very excited to finalize this agreement," said Mark Holmes, CEO and President of Zonetail. Holmes went on to say, "We executed a similar agreement with one of Canada's leading telecom companies, and based on that experience, it would be hard to overstate the value that an agreement like this brings to the Company. It goes far beyond revenue."

"I believe that this agreement once again proves the overall Zonetail value proposition," said James Jenkins, Zonetail's Executive Vice President of U.S. Markets. "You don't sign an agreement with one of the world's largest corporations, never mind simply getting their attention, if you don't have something very meaningful to offer."

Zonetail's new telecom client has initially provided a target building list which includes approximately 1.5 million households. "That's where we begin," said Jenkins.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) is a mobile platform for hotels and high-rise residential buildings providing guests and residents access and interaction with building amenities and services, as well as neighbouring restaurants, stores, services, and other businesses. Zonetail has a partnership with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada. The residential platform is now live in over 80,000 condominium households. Zonetail recently has signed an integration agreement with Yardi, the largest property management software company in North America.

