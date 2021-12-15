Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - Rockcliff Metals Corporation (CSE: RCLF) (OTCQB: RKCLF) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") drill results from its completed Phase 1 drill program at the Company's 100% owned Copperman Property.

Significant interpreted true thicknesses and grades are highlighted below and include:

RCU21-006: 3.4% CuEq across 3.0 m including 4.7% CuEq across 1.0 m

RCU21-009: 4.9% CuEq across 6.0 m including 6.6% CuEq across 4.0 m

RCU21-010: 6.6% CuEq across 10.0 m including 13.5%CuEq across 4.0 m

RCU21-011: 2.4% CuEq across 5.0 m including 4.5% CuEq across 1.4 m

Significant interpreted true thicknesses and grades from drill core assays are summarized below. Please note that holes RCU21-001 to RCU21-004 were press released on November 24, 2021.

Hole # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Copper % Zinc % Gold g/t Silver g/t CuEq* RCU21-001 42.88 50.00 7.12 1.88 2.52 0.18 6.00 3.06 includes 44.00 49.00 5.00 2.47 3.24 0.24 7.93 4.00 RCU21-002 52.00 58.00 6.00 2.82 3.09 0.27 10.95 4.35 includes 53.00 57.00 4.00 3.86 4.04 0.38 14.95 5.89 includes 54.00 55.00 1.00 7.11 9.95 0.79 27.60 11.88 RCU21-003 71.70 80.00 8.30 1.88 3.29 0.12 7.36 3.33 includes 71.70 77.00 5.30 2.61 4.56 0.17 10.12 4.62 includes 71.70 72.70 1.00 5.13 7.50 0.22 17.90 8.39 RCU21-004 95.40 97.00 1.60 2.06 0.92 0.32 7.90 2.76 and 114.00 119.00 5.00 0.48 5.32 0.07 3.80 2.64 includes 114.00 117.00 3.00 0.60 6.75 0.07 4.33 3.32 RCU21-006 107.00 110.00 3.00 0.44 7.24 0.14 4.67 3.41 includes 109.00 110.00 1.00 0.85 9.40 0.15 6.90 4.69 RCU21-007 147.00 148.00 1.00 0.37 2.34 0.20 2.70 1.46 RCU21-008 76.00 77.00 1.00 0.70 0.83 0.03 3.20 1.08 RCU21-009 59.00 65.00 6.00 3.31 3.36 0.23 11.22 4.91 includes 61.00 65.00 4.00 4.70 3.89 0.30 15.45 6.61 and 79.00 91.00 12.00 0.39 1.16 0.10 2.82 0.95 includes 90.00 91.00 1.00 2.00 2.64 0.42 12.40 3.48 RCU21-010 86.00 96.00 10.00 4.39 4.05 0.57 14.86 6.58 includes 88.00 92.00 4.00 9.08 8.10 1.10 30.28 13.49 RCU21-011 143.00 148.00 5.00 0.22 5.42 0.06 2.35 2.39 includes 145.60 147.00 1.40 0.35 10.30 0.10 4.90 4.47

RCU021-005 did not have significant mineralization, (m) = metres represent interpreted true thickness, % = percentage, g/t = grams per tonne, *CuEq = copper equivalent value used US$3.25/pound copper, US$1.25/pound zinc, US$1750/ troy ounce gold and US$22 /per ounce silver. CuEq = Cu grade % + (Zn grade % X Zn price per lb / Cu price per pound) + (Au grade g/t X Au price per gram / Cu price per tonne) X 100 + (Ag grade g/t X Ag price per gram / Cu price per tonne) X 100. No process recoveries or smelter payables were included in the calculation. The numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Rockcliff's Interim President and CEO Don Christie commented, "Phase 1 exploration drilling at Copperman has been extremely successful. It has intersected significant, thick, high-grade copper-zinc mineralization. Drilling across a strike length of 130 metres and to depths of up to 200 metres vertical have encountered disseminated, semi-massive and massive chalcopyrite and sphalerite sulphides in multiple lenses of up to 10 metres thick. Mineralization remains open in all directions and is exposed at surface in historical trenches. A Phase 2 drill program planned in early January will attempt to expand the mineralized footprint as well as test several nearby undrilled geophysical anomalies. The Copperman Property remains a top exploration drill priority for Rockcliff that is strategically located near existing infrastructure including an operational mill and tailings facility."





Figure 1: Plan Surface TDEM view of Copperman Property highlighting the historical Copperman Deposit (circled) and surface untested geophysical anomalies.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/107665_001dd362b4373acb_001full.jpg

To-date, a total of 22 holes have been completed totalling 4,241 metres targeting in and around the historical Copperman deposit. Holes RCU021-12 to RCU021-022 are out for assay or presently being split and sampled. Results will be reported on when received from the assay lab.

Additional drill hole information is summarized below.

Hole # UTM-E UTM-N Dip° Azimuth° Length-metres RCU21-001 443288 6056177 -45 325 151 RCU21-002 443304 6056171 -45 325 101 RCU21-003 443316 6056153 -45 325 131 RCU21-004 443317 6056158 -65 325 176 RCU21-005 443347 6056115 -58 318 203 RCU21-006 443305 6056129 -45 325 145 RCU21-007 443305 6056129 -62 325 197 RCU21-008 443270 6056175 -45 325 135 RCU21-009 443312 6056193 -51 325 149 RCU21-010 443333 6056166 -55 325 185 RCU21-011 443347 6056137 -55 325 212

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Samples of half core were packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff's core facility in Snow Lake to ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS), in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged core sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp is pulverized to 85% passing 150 mesh for assaying. A 0.5g cut is taken from each pulp for base metal analyses and leached in a multi acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy. Gold concentrations are determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by an atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than the upper detection limit (3000 ppb) are reanalyzed using fire assay gravimetric using a 1 assay ton charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity. Rockcliff has no relationship with ALS other than ALS being a service provider to the Company.

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., VP Exploration of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a Canadian resource development and exploration company with several advanced-stage, high-grade copper and VMS dominant deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Belt which is the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting high-grade mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals approximately 4,000 km² and includes seven of the highest grade, undeveloped VMS deposits in the Belt. Rockcliff has a joint venture with Hudbay at the Company's 49% owned Talbot Copper Deposit.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

