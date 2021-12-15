Joint Venture to Fund Real Estate Projects Across Austin, Dallas, Denver, and Seattle

StoryBuilt, an urban infill specialist developing communities in four of the fastest growing real estate markets in the country, announced today that it has entered into a joint venture with Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, acting on behalf of its clients.

The joint venture will capitalize and develop 17 of StoryBuilt's existing pipeline projects in addition to funding future acquisitions and development across Austin, Dallas, Denver, and Seattle. In aggregate, the joint venture is expected to capitalize and complete more than $1 billion of multifamily, residential for sale, and mixed-use real estate projects over the next four to seven years.

"Partners Group offers StoryBuilt a bold future where we can fast-track our growth and steadily increase our real estate acquisitions and development," said Anthony Siela, co-founder of StoryBuilt. "Strategically, this joint venture propels StoryBuilt forward in its goal to serving the current and future residents of the most dynamic neighborhoods and cities in the United States while becoming a leading national infill developer, owner, and operator of residential and mixed-use communities. It will also enable StoryBuilt to execute more efficiently and expand the management services platform organically as well as to third parties."

"We see strong thematic investing opportunities in the residential market across growth cities," said Scott Egarian, Member of Management, Private Real Estate Americas, Partners Group. "Growth cities, such as Austin, Dallas, Denver and Seattle, are often characterized by rising populations and vibrant economies. The lack of housing in these cities, especially in the infill market close to urban cores, should underpin demand in the years ahead. We believe StoryBuilt has the right proposition and look forward to working with the team as we execute on an existing pipeline of projects and look for new acquisitions."

About StoryBuilt:

Launched in Austin in 2001, StoryBuilt has since become a leading urban infill residential and commercial community developer in four of the fastest growing cities: Austin, Dallas, Seattle and Denver. StoryBuilt offers unique architectural communities in thriving urban markets.

Across all four markets, StoryBuilt has a diverse and growing pipeline of future projects. These infill developments range from single-family home communities to 10-plus acre master-planned communities including apartments, townhomes, condominiums and mixed-use commercial buildings.

StoryBuilt has built more than 50 communities and helped over 1,000 homeowners live in the cities they love.

For more information, visit www.storybuilt.com and follow us on social.

About Partners Group:

Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested over USD 150 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate strong returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for all its stakeholders. With over USD 119 billion in assets under management as of 30 June 2021, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,500 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

