

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) announced on Wednesday that it expects earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 to be in a range of $7.65 to $7.75 per share. The fourth quarter earnings are expected to be the highest quarterly earnings in Nucor history, surpassing the previous record of $7.28 per share that was set in the third quarter of 2021.



On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.95 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said as it approaches the end of the most profitable year in Nucor's history, demand continues to be strong in most of the end markets it serves. It is confident that 2022 will be another year of strong profitability for Nucor.



