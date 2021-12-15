Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an award for its Royal Road Accelerator initiative and its contribution in respect of the 11th United Nations Sustainable Development Goal - Sustainable Cities and Communities.

The Company received the award from the Colombian Ministry of Mines and Energy, the National Hydrocarbons Agency and the National Mining Agency at the Significant Experiences in Environmental and Social Management of the Mining and Energy Sector event, which was held in Bogota on the 14th of December.

The award recognizes innovative initiatives dedicated to sustainable development and in strengthening relations between communities, companies and government. The award was one of five, within the categories of gender equality, affordable and clean energy, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, and human rights.

Royal Road also received the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Exploration and Developer Award at the Mines and Money event which took place in London last week (see Press Release December 6, 2021) and the Economic Development Award at the Colombia Gold Symposium which was held in Medellin in November.

"We understand that the efforts we make today to improve people's quality of lives and preserve the environment will be the foundation for a sustainable future. This is the third recognition we have received for our environmental and social initiatives in the last four weeks which indicates that we are on the right path" said Raul Farfan, Royal Road's Executive Director Sustainability. "Mining plays a paramount role in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and in global decarbonization. This role is poorly recognized, in order to redress this, our industry needs to embrace the very highest standards in ESG performance and to communicate regularly and effectively"

