

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart (WMT) announced Wednesday plans to build a new fulfillment center in Salt Lake City to support the retailer's growing eCommerce business. The purpose of the facility will be to fulfill online orders placed on Walmart.com.



The more than one million square-foot facility, which is located at 990 N 6550 W, is scheduled to open in Summer of 2022 and will create approximately 450 full-time, permanent jobs across the region.



Walmart fulfillment centers are an important part of the retailer's supply chain network and is focused on storing millions of items that are picked, packed and shipped directly to customers as soon as next-day.



The facility is part of a broader initiative to add more capacity into Walmart's supply chain as the retailer prepares for growth. In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, Walmart U.S. eCommerce sales grew 8% for the quarter and 87% over the past two years.



Walmart is currently hiring full-time positions for the fulfillment center, including the following leadership roles: General Manager; Environmental, Health and Safety Operations Manager; Maintenance Manager; and Human Resources Manager.



The full-time positions qualify for Walmart's total rewards and benefits plans, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) matching, paid time off, a quarterly incentive program and access to a free college degree.



Walmart operates three distribution centers, 59 retail stores and employs 20,000+ associates in the state of Utah.



